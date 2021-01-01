Q. What is Hen.radio?

A. Hen.radio is an NFT Music Player and a community. Our goal is to make it easier to discover, listen to and reward NFT music artists, in the Hen spirit of inclusivity, diversity, multiculturalism.

It was created during the first Hicathon in May 2021, by the initial working group: @lauzaki, @andreasrau_eu, @uvdsc, @__orderandchaos, @webidente, @BabyCommando_, @jclayton, @v5mt

See our presentation here .

Q. How does the minting work on hen radio?

A. Sync your wallet using the sync button on the top right corner. A Mint button will then appear. Find more details on how to mint here .

Q. Does everything here also work on Hic et Nunc?

A. Yes, everything on hen.radio will also be available on the main Hic et Nunc site. Mints, collects and swaps are all made on the Hic et Nunc contracts.

Q. If I mint on @objktcom, will it appear on hen.radio ?

A. Only music minted on the Hen contract will appear on hen.radio. Collections in @objktcom have their own contract, and will not appear on hen.radio

Q. Is there an app?

A. Not at the moment. It is optimised for viewing in the mobile browser, but no app yet.

Q. Why don't you support video or html music?

A. Currently technical restrictions are making it difficult to differenciate music HTML from other HTML objkt. For video, the is different than the handling of audio, so it is also difficult to implement.

Q. How do I create a playlist?

A1. To create a local playlist (only visible to you):

Go to "Playlists" in the top right menu Enter a title in the textbox "Playlist Title" Click "Create Playlist" Add tracks to the playlist by clicking the little "+" button next to each track. Clicking the link icon will copy the link to the playlist. You can share this link via Twitter or email. For example: https://hen.radio/playlists/178891,11305,10159,8228

A2. To create a playlist with a cover image and visible to all.(Only for files less than 6Mb, or having been minted on hen.radio): DM our twitter account @hen_radio with:

The link to the playlist (see above, eg: https://hen.radio/playlists/178891,11305,10159,8228) Title of the playlist Description The playlist creator alias, name or twitter handle Cover image in jpeg format

Playlists are a work in progress, please be patient, we will do our best to include all submissions. If we are not yet following you on Twitter, come and say hi in Discord.

Q. How can I contribute? How do we contact Hen.radio?

A. The best place to engage with us is through the Discord, find our social details below.