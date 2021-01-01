By tuneofworms - Brazilian audiovisual artist.
Generative music developed in MaxLive for @tuneofworms.
#535712 LUCY THEME - HUMAN HEARTBy lucy tz1du...WCoqQ
#513096 LUCY THEME2By lucy tz1du...WCoqQ
#512608 LUCY MK1001 By lucy tz1du...WCoqQ
#507431 LUCY THEME1By lucy tz1du...WCoqQ
#473098 LUCY0009 - NearBy tune_of_worms tz1Tp...HwqCw
#471508 LUCY0008 - Unleash primary wavesBy tune_of_worms tz1Tp...HwqCw
#471493 LUCY0007 - Every instrument in this room is a toyBy tune_of_worms tz1Tp...HwqCw
#456258 LUCY0006 - This is the wrong discoBy tune_of_worms tz1Tp...HwqCw
#453873 LUCY0005 - My pink roomBy tune_of_worms tz1Tp...HwqCw
#452359 LUCY0004 - gang25iBy tune_of_worms tz1Tp...HwqCw
#451626 LUCY0003 - DANCING RAINBy tune_of_worms tz1Tp...HwqCw
#451571 LUCY0002 - MISS STEPSBy tune_of_worms tz1Tp...HwqCw
#449726 LUCY0001 - My old machine says "hello" By tune_of_worms tz1Tp...HwqCw
Secret Data
The Odd Drop
Step Closer - EP
Buffing The Crystal Clear
i <3 ny
Sound Track
The Mole's King Tomb
MindVomit FM
Lucy
mambembe AI (os metasambas)
Hen.Radio Halloween
Hen.Radio jingle #1
Marola Songs
The PeaceMakers - The Lockdown Sessions
Echoedreaming - Songs From The Dream
GabPol
Zimbabwe3000
Nomad Label
We love Marcello, dead or not
Tezos-Artcast Mix Tape #1
Hicathon Dev
Eclectic Coups de Coeur #1
Ambient Atmosphere
Experimental Brazil
House
Cryptobeat
Trance
Discord: hen.radioTwitter: @hen_radioGithub: hen-radio