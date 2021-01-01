FeedPlaylistsBy WalletFAQ

Lucy

By tuneofworms - Brazilian audiovisual artist.

Generative music developed in MaxLive for @tuneofworms.

#535712 LUCY THEME - HUMAN HEART
By lucy tz1du...WCoqQ

#513096 LUCY THEME2
By lucy tz1du...WCoqQ

#512608 LUCY MK1001
By lucy tz1du...WCoqQ

#507431 LUCY THEME1
By lucy tz1du...WCoqQ

#473098 LUCY0009 - Near
By tune_of_worms tz1Tp...HwqCw

#471508 LUCY0008 - Unleash primary waves
By tune_of_worms tz1Tp...HwqCw

#471493 LUCY0007 - Every instrument in this room is a toy
By tune_of_worms tz1Tp...HwqCw

#456258 LUCY0006 - This is the wrong disco
By tune_of_worms tz1Tp...HwqCw

#453873 LUCY0005 - My pink room
By tune_of_worms tz1Tp...HwqCw

#452359 LUCY0004 - gang25i
By tune_of_worms tz1Tp...HwqCw

#451626 LUCY0003 - DANCING RAIN
By tune_of_worms tz1Tp...HwqCw

#451571 LUCY0002 - MISS STEPS
By tune_of_worms tz1Tp...HwqCw

#449726 LUCY0001 - My old machine says "hello"
By tune_of_worms tz1Tp...HwqCw

