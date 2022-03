mambembe AI (os metasambas)

By os_metasambas

this is 'mambembe AI', the first series by the brazilian NFT music project ‘os_metasambas’. 'os_metasambas' makes language experiments w/ brazilian music and musical collages of stuff like glitchy sounds, funk carioca and electronic music. the emergence of a whole weird world of dissolution through the lens of a transhuman intelligence in some forgotten corner of the suburbs of Brazil