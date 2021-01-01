FeedPlaylistsBy WalletFAQ

The Mole's King Tomb

By @EternaGnose

The Mole King's Tomb is sc0r3boi's first album. Inspired by game soundtracks, sc0r3boi brings that nostalgic sound with heavy influence of the music of games like Stardew Valley, Runescape and Minecraft.

#474067 THE MOLE'S KING TOMB - Opening (#01)
By vinylshop tz1ii...9yc7n

#477461 THE MOLE'S KING TOMB - Good Morning, Peaceful Village (#02)
By vinylshop tz1ii...9yc7n

#497486 THE MOLE'S KING TOMB - Agitated Night (#03)
By vinylshop tz1ii...9yc7n

#523898 THE MOLE'S KING TOMB - Where that hole came from? (#04)
By vinylshop tz1ii...9yc7n

#545005 THE MOLE'S KING TOMB - Flooded caverns (#05)
By vinylshop tz1ii...9yc7n

